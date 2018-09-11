South Africa: Government Activities for the Week 10 - 16 September 2018

news

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 10 - 16 September 2018. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa.

South Africa will from 10 -13 September, host this year International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Telecom World at the iNkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban. ITU is the United Nations’ specialised agency for information and communication technologies. President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Monday, 10 September, open the ITU Telecom World Conference 2018.

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo is taking government services to the doorstep of Diepsloot residents when she visits the area on Monday, 10 September. The visit forms part of the Public Service Month activities. The mobile government services will be situated at Tanganani Open Space, Extention 3 in Diepsloot township, and will include the processing of applications for Identity Documents, birth and death certificates and other Home Affairs services; the registration of grants by SASSA, the registration of work seekers and enquiries on Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) amongst other government services relevant to the community.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will on Monday, 10 September brief media on the draft White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation. The briefing will be held at GCIS Head Office, Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria at 09h00. NB: There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament in Cape Town.

The Acting Director General of the Department of Military Veterans, Lt General (Retired) Derrick Mgwebi, will update the media on the progress from the various consultations regarding challenges in providing education support to military veterans and their dependants. The briefing will be held at GCIS Head Office, Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria at 12h00. NB: There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament in Cape Town.

From 10 – 14 September, South Africa will host the annual International Association of Prosecutors Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg under the theme: “Prosecutorial Independence – the Cornerstone of Justice to Society”. Senior prosecutors, heads of prosecuting agencies and Ministers of Justice from around the world will exchange experiences on prosecutorial independence, including new developments, legal challenges and solutions.

The Department of Higher Education and Training will on Wednesday, 12 September, host its annual Research Colloquium which aims to provide a platform for researchers to share new and emerging research on Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges. The event will also engage on the employability of college graduates by capacitating teaching and learning for high skills levels. The Colloquium will take place at the Premier Hotel Regent, Quigney Beach in East London at 09h00.

The SA Heritage and Tourism festival will take place from 14-16 September at the Voortrekker Monument and Freedom Park sites. The festival is aimed at heritage and tourism projects and will offer a variety of family activities.

All members of the media are advised that the media briefings/activities are subject to change. However, the GCIS will update the media through advisories.