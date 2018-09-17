Pulse.ng logo
South Africa: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) appoints Spokesperson

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has appointed seasoned communicator and journalist, Mr Musa Zondi, as Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson.

Mr Zondi brings along extensive experience in the field having worked as a journalist and also having occupied positions as spokesperson for the Ministries of Labour and Police and in the private sector.

CoGTA head of communication Legadima Leso had acted as spokesperson since the appointment of Minister Zweli Mkhize.

