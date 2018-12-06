Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

South Africa and the United Nations celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (#standup4humanrights)

APO South Africa and the United Nations celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (#standup4humanrights)

  • Published: , Refreshed:
UN Information Centre in Pretoria (UNIC) play

UN Information Centre in Pretoria (UNIC)

Download logo

The President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote address at the 70th anniversary commemoration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The event will also be attended by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Advocate Michael Masutha, as well as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ms Michelle Bachelet.

Drafted by representatives with different legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was adopted on 10 December 1948. Seventy years later, the UDHR is just as powerful and relevant as it was in 1948.

In 2017, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights launched a yearlong campaign to highlight what the Declaration means for people in their everyday lives, which culminates on the occasion of the Declaration’s 70th anniversary celebrations on Human Rights Day this year.

The commemoration in South Africa will contribute to the global campaign and initiatives around the globe. It coincides with the centenary celebrations of struggle stalwarts and human rights activists, former President Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu, as well as the 22nd anniversary of the signing into law of South Africa’s Constitution. The UDHR and the Constitution of South Africa share much in common, in spirit, principles and values as statements of intent by humanity to stand up, promote and protect the rights to equality and freedom from discrimination of all people.

The commemoration is a joint initiative by the Government of South Africa, the Office of the United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Foundation for Human Rights, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the South African Human Rights Commission, the European Union, and other key partners, who actively promote human rights in the country.

The details of the event are as follows:
Date: 07 December 2018
Time: 08h30
Venue: Constitutional Hill, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Information Centre in Pretoria (UNIC).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO HP partners with authorities in Uganda for double raid on...bullet
2 APO AC Hotels by Marriott opens first hotel in Middle East and Africa...bullet
3 APO The National Assembly Passed the Copyright Amendment Bill, the...bullet

APO

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) finalises hearings with Water and Sanitation Department and Water Trading Entity
Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS)
APO Kuwait December 5, 2018 – The joint winners of Kuwait’s Al-Sumait Prize for African Development for 2018 received their prizes from His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait
Africa Regional Media Hub
APO Reestablishment of a Permanent Diplomatic Presence in Somalia
Africa Regional Media Hub
APO United States and the Republic of the Congo Sign Open Skies Air Transport Agreement
X
Advertisement