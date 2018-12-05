Skills development should be prioritised to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

news

Provision of skills development must be prioritised in order to succeed in the world of Fourth Industrial Revolution. This was said by the Chief Director of Future Production Technologies at the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), Ms Ilse Karg during keynote address at the inaugural BRICS Partnership on the New Industrial Revolution held in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

“The burgeoning Fourth Industrial Revolution is here with us, and as a country we need to ensure that we move to another level and not only with automation of our production, but also investing in skills development so that every employee can be capable to play and contest at a level that is competitive,” remarked Karg

In addition, Karg reiterated that there was also an urgent need for youth development and extensive training to mitigate the risks posed by the Fourth Industrial Revolution in perpetuating the element of unemployment and poverty in developing countries.

“The bulk of skills requirement is going to be on the semi and semi high levels, and there will be greater demand for higher level skills at university level,” concluded Karg.