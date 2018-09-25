Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and Joint-Stock Commercial Bank Kapitalbank, Uzbekistan

news

On behalf of the Acting CEO and General Manager of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private sector (ICD) (www.ICD-ps.org), Mr. Najmul Hassan and the Chairman of the Management Board of the Joint-Stock Commercial Bank Kapitalbank (Kapitalbank), Mr. Karimbayev Sherzod signed a Memorandum of Understanding on exploring the possibility of financing the private sector enterprises in Uzbekistan under a proposed Shariah Compliant Line of Financing Facility during the Islamic Development Bank Groups day event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Shari’ah compliant Line of Financing facility will be utilised by Kapitalbank to provide financial support to private sector, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in Uzbekistan through Islamic modes of financing.

This Line of financing will enable the Bank to offer Shariah compliant products along with other banking services.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector:

ICD (www.ICD-ps.org) is a multilateral organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group. The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the private sector in its member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments which are in accordance with the principles of Shari’ah. ICD also provides advice to governments and private organizations to encourage the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises. ICD is rated AA/F1+ by Fitch and Aa3/P1 by Moody’s. For more information visit www.ICD-ps.org

About Kapitalbank:

Joint-Stock Commercial Bank "Kapitalbank" (www.Kapitalbank.uz), established in 2001 under the license from the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan No. 69 to conduct banking operations and headquartered in Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Today, the bank provides financial services in 14 branches and 25 retail-centers with the number of employees of 1,315 persons in Uzbekistan.

The mission of the Bank is: to increase availability of a whole range of financial services maintaining the culture of hi-tech banking service; to build powerful financial supermarket that function in the most profitable and advantageous financial market segments; to develop professional potential of staff with the use of advanced bank technologies and realization of innovative approaches to customer service.

For more information visit Kapitalbank’s website at: https://www.Kapitalbank.uz/