Seychelles High Commissioner Presents Credentials to President of Malta

The new non-resident Seychelles High Commissioner to the Republic of Malta, Mr. Derick Ally presented his credentials to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca in a ceremony at The Palace in Valletta, Malta on Tuesday 04 December 2018.

During his audience with President Preca, High Commissioner Ally briefed the President on the recent developments in Seychelles. On her part the President was very keen to see an increased level of cooperation between Seychelles and Malta, citing the many similarities between the two island nations. The High Commissioner assured the President that Seychelles is poised to escalate its cooperation with Malta in various sectors and that during his tenure he will endeavour to work towards that end.

The Seychelles Honorary Consul in Malta, Mr. Simon Mifsud was also present at the ceremony.

The High Commissioner also called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Angelo Farrugia. The Speaker spoke warmly of his visit to Seychelles last January and looks forward to welcoming the Seychelles National Assembly delegation to the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in Malta in January 2019.

During his meetings with the various Maltese authorities the High Commissioner discussed a broad range of issues that covered law enforcement, capacity building, blue economy, aquaculture, maritime security, education, entrepreneurship, tourism, the Commonwealth, among others.

Both countries have agreed to redoubled their efforts towards the conclusion of a General Cooperation Agreement which will provide added fillip to their bilateral relations.