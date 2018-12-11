Secretary's Remarks: Burkina Faso's National Day

news

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Government and people of Burkina Faso as you celebrate your national day on December 11.

The United States supports Burkina Faso’s efforts to build stronger democratic institutions, promote economic reform, confront terrorist threats, and improve health to ensure prosperity for all Burkinabe. We applaud your cooperation with international and multilateral partners in regional peacekeeping efforts, including your role in the G5 Sahel.

Best wishes on your 58th anniversary. The United States looks forward to strengthening our partnership with Burkina Faso