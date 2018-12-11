Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Senegalese Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne

APO Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Senegalese Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne

  • Published: , Refreshed:
U.S. Department of State play

U.S. Department of State

Download logo

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:‎

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met with Senegalese Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne today in Washington, D.C. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ commitment to Senegal with the signing of Senegal’s second Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact. The $600 million compact will strengthen electrical transmission links in Senegal’s capital, expand electricity coverage in rural areas, and improve overall governance of the power sector. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed ways to cooperate on matters of regional security. Senegal is the eighth largest contributor to UN peacekeeping and has more than 1,400 troops as part of the peacekeeping mission in Mali. The Secretary and the Prime Minister agreed on the importance of maintaining Senegal’s democratic traditions in the upcoming February 2019 election. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Senegal’s commitment to ensure a peaceful transition of power during next year’s elections.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO Huge desert solar initiative to make Africa a renewables power-housebullet
2 APO President Julius Maada Bio Calls for Effective Management of...bullet
3 APO Assistant Secretary Madison Travels to Kenya for Global Forum on...bullet

APO

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
APO UNSMIL Statement on the Deteriorating Situation in Southern Libya, the Shutting Down of Sharara Oil field
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
APO International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board completes Tenth Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement for Mali and approves US$43.85 Million Disbursement
International Expo-Consults (IEC)
APO SGI Dubai 2019 could further propel the African digital signage industry
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Development Bank Lauds Egypt’s Economic Rebound, Partnerships, at Africa 2018 Forum
X
Advertisement