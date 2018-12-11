Science Forum South Africa 2018 Bigger and Better

news

Over 3 000 researchers, scientists, policy-makers and students from all over the world are expected to attend this year's Science Forum South Africa (SFSA), the continent's premier science, technology and innovation event.

Science Forum SA will take place from 12 to 14 December in Pretoria, with over 70 exhibitors from around the world showcasing scientific innovations and igniting conversations about science.

Building on the success of third SFSA, the 2018 Forum will again serve as a large, open, public platform for debating the science and society interface, looking at issues such as how Africa can achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution will be prominent at the forum, with discussions on opportunities that could be exploited to advance communities marginalised by previous revolutions, preparing young people to participate in the FIR, and the role of government in this regard.

This year's young focus will show off the work of, among others, the Spring Bots, the team of South African learners who came 6th out of 175 at the first World Robotics Global Challenge in Mexico.

The South African heat for the international science communication competition FameLab will take place at the forum, with participants given three minutes to present their research in a clear and charismatic way.

The programme will also feature talks on topics such as forensic science for justice, climate change, and establishing citizen science projects.