Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Science and Technology Committee commends Department on 2018/19 First-Quarter Performance

APO Science and Technology Committee commends Department on 2018/19 First-Quarter Performance

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Science and Technology today received the 2018/19 first-quarter performance report from the Department of Science and Technology.

The mandate of a portfolio committee is to conduct oversight on a department and, as such, departments are required to report on programmes and performance on a quarterly basis. This ensures that committees monitor and evaluate the performance of departments closely and can determine warning bells before underperformance can occur.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Science and Technology, Ms Lindiwe Maseko, said the committee notes that this is a preliminary report and thus far the department must be commended for the work done in achieving 86 percent of its planned first-quarter performance targets.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO South Africa: President and Deputy President Scheduled to Answer...bullet
2 APO Africa: Update on the Western Cape water situationbullet
3 APO Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International...bullet

APO

The World Bank Group
APO World Bank Review reveals Unchanged Quality of Policies and Institutional Performance in Africa
Merck Foundation
APO Merck Foundation to underscore their long term commitment to build healthcare capacity in Senegal
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) wins Best Legal Department of the Year prize at the African Legal Awards
CWC Group Limited
APO Mozambique’s Government & Industry Stakeholders to Meet at Official Gas Summit in Maputo