Science and Technology Committee commends Department on 2018/19 First-Quarter Performance

The Portfolio Committee on Science and Technology today received the 2018/19 first-quarter performance report from the Department of Science and Technology.

The mandate of a portfolio committee is to conduct oversight on a department and, as such, departments are required to report on programmes and performance on a quarterly basis. This ensures that committees monitor and evaluate the performance of departments closely and can determine warning bells before underperformance can occur.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Science and Technology, Ms Lindiwe Maseko, said the committee notes that this is a preliminary report and thus far the department must be commended for the work done in achieving 86 percent of its planned first-quarter performance targets.