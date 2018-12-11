SA Companies upbeat ahead of inaugural Intra-Africa Trade Fair in Egypt

news

The South African business delegation has arrived in Cairo, Egypt ahead of the inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) scheduled to take place from today until 17 December 2018. The trade fair will provide a platform for sharing trade, investment and market information and enabling buyers and sellers, investors and countries to meet, discuss and conclude business deals.

The 40-member business delegation operating in the agro-processing, aerospace, chemicals, clothing and textile, electro-technical, metals, mining and plastic fabrication sectors received financial support from the Department of Trade and Industry’s (the dti) Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme to participate in the trade fair.

The Business Development Manager responsible for Africa at GET Mining Services, Ms Olivia Fuka says the IATF will provide exposure for her Johannesburg-based company to all African countries participating in the trade fair.

“I’m expecting to see a lot of new businesspeople in our industry especially in mining and construction as this a continental event that will pave the way for Africa’s businesses that want to trade with each other. There is also a lot of infrastructural programmes that are coming out of Africa and being here gives us an opportunity and exposure to grow our footprint in different countries,” said Fuka.

Faku also says that the West and East Africa regions have prospects that can be explored in the mining and infrastructure sector. She says the company has scheduled meetings with different representatives

The representative of Benoni-based Aveng DFC, Mr Kofi Asiedu says there is potentially a huge market in Africa for their engineering, mining and energy company that can service the rest of the continent.

“East Africa is where our target market is as they have an urbanisation programme that is targeted at businesses that are operating in the continent. At the end of the IATF we want to be at a point where we can say we made inroads in the majority of the countries that are represented here,” said Asiedu.

Asiedu said that they have set targets for the coming week, one being having meetings with agencies that can sell their products and services in North Africa and the rest of the continent.