Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Rwanda Rugby: Mindsky national rugby league: Buffaloes face Resilience RFC in semis

APO Rwanda Rugby: Mindsky national rugby league: Buffaloes face Resilience RFC in semis

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) play

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF)

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) Saturday15 August at 3:30pm Remera Buffaloes face off Resilience RFC in Rusizi. A week later on 22 September at 1pm, Kigali Sharks will tussle it out with Puma Kamonyi at the UTEXRWA grounds. 2018 defending champions Remera Buffaloes battle it out with Resilience RFC in the first semi-final playoff of the Mindsky National Rugby League on Saturday at Rusizi National Stadium, Rusizi District.

Saturday 15/09/2018

Remera Buffaloes RFC vs Resilience RFC

Saturday 22/09/2018

Kigali Sharks RFC vs Puma Kamonyi RFC

Defending champions Remera Buffaloes will take on Resilience RFC in the first semi-final playoff of the Mindsky national rugby league on Saturday at Rusizi national stadium in Rusizi district.

Buffaloes, chasing a record fifth league crown, qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second in the Kigali league while Rusizi-based Resilience finished on the top of the Southern Province regular season of Mindsky national rugby league.

Lucien Bikamba, the Remera Buffaloes coach-player said, “We are well prepared for the semi-final game because it’s a knockout game.”

Meanwhile, Kigali league leaders Kigali Sharks will face Southern Province first runners up Puma Kamonyi on 22 September, 2018.

“We started the league with a target of qualifying for the semi-final and we did it, and now we are pressing for the final. We want to show everybody that rugby isn’t only played in Kigali but also in the Southern Province in Kamonyi district,” stated Puma Kamonyi RFC coach Alex Nizeyimana.

The final will be played on 29 September, 2018.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF).
Media Contact:
Rugby@APO-opa.org

About Rwanda Rugby:
The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Rwanda from school level to the international Silverbacks. Our aim is to encourage the development of rugby in Rwanda and increase participation at all ages and both genders.


Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO Children’s rights: United Nations Committee to review Benin, El...bullet
2 APO South Africa: Rescheduling of The Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100...bullet
3 APO Rugby Africa Gold Cup Photo Award: Kenyan sports reporter Eric...bullet

APO

United Nations (UN)
APO Security Council extends mandates of UN peace operations in Libya, Colombia through next September
United Nations (UN)
APO Somalia’s destiny lies in the hands of the people, highlights outgoing UN envoy
CAJ News Africa
APO Angola: A visual Guide to the Sonangol Corruption Scandal
Centurion Law Group
APO Centurion Law Group and Africa Energy Chamber joins Senegal in ‘Invest in local capacity building’. Senegal tells global oil investors