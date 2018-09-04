Rwanda Rugby coaching and officiating gets a boost

news

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) Rugby coaching in the country is set to improve following the launch of level 1 coaching and officiating organized by the Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) and its partners. The Rwanda rugby federation president, Araire alexander said ‘’ continouis training for new coaches – referee and refresher training for current ones is essential that relevant skills are implemented which in turn truckle down to the players. The continouis growth in numbers of rugby games players also requires that coach number are grown . we are grateful to the educator (Robert bwali) and world rugby sponsor of the training.

Eleven referee attended level 1 coaching course include: Ibarinde jean de dieu ( UR Grizlies), Sitati joe dano ( thousand hills) , hatangimana Emmanuel ( Musanze district),David kasanga (thousand hills),Hakizimana laurien ( Muhanga), Nzeyimana Samuel ( Resilience RFC),ndagijimana jean pierre ( Burera district ), Ufitimfura donation ( Resilience RFC), Batamuriza djamillah (Lion de fer), umuhoza dieudonne (Muhanga thunders), uwitonze felix( kigali sharks RFC)

The coaches who attende level coaching include: Mustinzi onesphole (Gakenke district), Ibarinde jeande dieu ( UR Grizlies RFC) , Kasanga david ( thousand hills), Mwizerwa jean d’amour ( Gicumbi district), uwamariya aline ( Lion de fer RFC ) , Ufitumfura donation ( resilience RFC ) ,Manirakiza evariste ( Rwamagana) , Ruhumuriza Maurice ( Gasabo district ), Dusengimana Samuel ( gasabo district), Batamuriza djamillah ( lion de fer) .

The coaches need to go back in their clubs and schools to continue training this will continue to improve the coaching skills, referee also will need to have more games to officiate to gain more experience noted Robert bwali the train from Uganda who conducted both officiating and coaching course.

Media contact:

Rugby@APO-opa.org

About Rwanda Rugby

The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Rwanda from school level to the international Silverbacks. Our aim is to encourage the development of rugby in Rwanda and increase participation at all ages and both genders.