Red Cross / Red Crescent Leadership at Marrakech Migration Conference

Red Cross / Red Crescent Leadership at Marrakech Migration Conference

Red Cross and Red Crescent leaders will strongly press governments to adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, and to translate the ambitions of the agreement into tangible actions that prioritize the safety and dignity of all people on the move.

Francesco Rocca, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Elhadj As Sy, IFRC Secretary General, will be in Morocco from 8–11 December.

They are available to support your coverage of the conference by providing humanitarian focused commentary and reaction. This includes:

  • The alarming findings of IFRC’s new report “Alone and Unsafe” that documents the horrific sexual assault, abuse and exploitation faced by unaccompanied children in transit.
  • The worrying emergence of what IFRC has called a "New Walled Order” of arbitrary barriers to basic services that turn migration into a humanitarian crisis.
  • IFRC’s proposal and offer to governments to set up desperately needed “humanitarian service points” along migration routes where migrants can get basic care and information without fear of harassment or detention.
  • Eyewitness accounts and frontline perspectives from IFRC’s network of 190 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies – delivering aid to migrants in countries of origin, transit and destination.

