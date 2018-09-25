Pulse.ng logo
Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya

United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General play

United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

Today, the Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya. They exchanged views on the recent positive developments with regard to peace and security in the region, notably in South Sudan and Somalia. The Secretary-General noted the commendable mediation efforts of Kenya and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member States in the South Sudan peace process.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.
