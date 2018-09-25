Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Dr. Workineh Gebeyehu Negewo, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

APO Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Dr. Workineh Gebeyehu Negewo, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General play

United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

Download logo

Today the Secretary-General met with H. E. Dr. Workineh Gebeyehu Negewo, Minister For Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister exchanged views on the recent positive developments in the Horn of Africa and the way forward on resolving of the remaining challenges in the region. The Secretary-General welcomed the rapprochement between Eritrea and Ethiopia as a positive development for regional peace and stability. The Secretary-General reiterated the United Nations full support to these efforts and Ethiopia’s facilitation of the dialogue between Djibouti and Eritrea.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO Winners for Africa’s Top Real Estate Developments announced at The...bullet
2 APO Despotic Djibouti a dragnet to Horn of Africa developmentbullet
3 APO A Blueprint for Africa’s Future Citiesbullet

APO

United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General
APO Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya
U.S. Department of State
APO Death of an American Diplomat in Antananarivo, Madagascar
Facebook
APO Facebook introduces Community Leadership Programme winners for Africa
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Presiding Officers of Parliament welcome UN’s Madiba Statue unveiled at the UN today
X
Advertisement