Press Conference with Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy Tibor P. Nagy, Jr.

news

On Friday, November 30, 2018, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy will brief journalists on his trip to Ethiopia. His three-day visit, which commenced on November 28, includes engagements focused on the U.S. relationship with Ethiopia and the sixth annual U.S.-African Union High Level Dialogue. This is Nagy’s first visit to Ethiopia since his confirmation on July 23, 2018. He previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia from 1999 to 2002. The United States remains a committed partner to Ethiopia as it embarks on significant democratic and economic reforms, and looks forward to discussing ways we can help advance the African Union’s vision as articulated by Agenda 2063: “An integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena.”

Members of the media are invited to join a press conference with Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy.

Date: Friday, November 30, 2018

Time: Please arrive no later than 5:00 PM

Venue: U.S. Embassy, Addis Ababa

RSVP: Zelalem Befekadu (091-150-9522) Yohannes Gezahegn (091-151-2227) by Thursday, November 29, at 3:00pm.

Ambassador Nagy, a retired career Foreign Service Officer, spent 32 years in government service, including over 20 years in assignments across Africa. He served as the United States Ambassador to Ethiopia (1999-2002), United States Ambassador to Guinea (1996-1999) as well as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Nigeria (1993-1995), Cameroon (1990-1993), and Togo (1987-1990). Previous assignments include Zambia, the Seychelles, Ethiopia, and Washington, DC.

Ambassador Nagy has received numerous awards from the U.S. Department of State in recognition of his service, including commendations for helping prevent famine in Ethiopia; supporting the evacuation of Americans from Sierra Leone during a violent insurrection; supporting efforts to end the Ethiopian-Eritrean War; and managing the United States Embassy in Lagos, Nigeria during political and economic crises.

Following his retirement from the Foreign Service, Ambassador Nagy served as Vice Provost for International Affairs at Texas Tech University from 2003 - 2018. During that time he lectured nationally on Africa, foreign policy, international development, and U.S. diplomacy, in addition to serving as a regular op-ed contributor to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal newspaper on global events. He co-authored “Kiss Your Latte Goodbye: Managing Overseas Operations,” nonfiction winner of the 2014 Paris Book Festival.

Ambassador Nagy arrived in the United States in 1957 as a political refugee from Hungary; he received his B.A. from Texas Tech University and M.S.A. from George Washington University.