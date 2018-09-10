President Ramaphosa to Open Telecom World Conference in Durban

news

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Monday, 10 September 2018, open the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecom World Conference 2018 at the iNkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban.

The conference is expected to attract 7000 delegates including senior members of government, leaders of multilateral organisations, regulators and entrepreneurs.

Discussions and showcases will feature the latest developments in technology such as preparations for 5G networks, impact and ownership of Artificial Intelligence and the risks of a smarter world. It will also afford small businesses an opportunity to partner with other entrepreneurs and to seek potential investors.

This annual conference is being held on the African continent for the first time and it coincides with the centennial anniversary of Tata Nelson Mandela who was the first democratic South African President to address the ITU in 1995.

This year’s conference takes forward Madiba’s vision of using technology for development and ensuring that nobody is left behind.

The theme for this year is “Innovation for Smarter Digital Development”.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date : 10 September 2018

Time: 09H00

Venue: iNkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre, Bram Fischer Road, Durban