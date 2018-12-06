President of the Republic of Ghana to Visit Japan

news

1. H.E. Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, will pay a visit to Japan from December 10 to December 13, 2018.

2. During his stay in Japan, the President will make a State Call on his Majesty the Emperor of Japan. Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan will hold a meeting with the President and host a dinner in his honor.

3. The Government of Japan sincerely welcomes the visit of the President, and hopes that this visit will further strengthen friendship and cooperation between Japan and the Republic of Ghana.