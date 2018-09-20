Police Committee welcomes arrest of seven alleged Rhino Poaching Kingpins

news

The Portfolio Committee on Police has welcomed the arrest of seven alleged rhino poaching kingpins by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in Mpumalanga.

The committee is, however, disappointed that two of the suspects are currently members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). Another suspect is a former member of SAPS.

The committee has resolved in the past that the DPCI should focus on Tier 4 and 5 levels of criminal gangs in the leadership, and not mere runners.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Francois Beukman, said members of the DPCI should continue unabated with focus on the leadership of crime syndicates.

He reiterated that SAPS should continue to deal with criminal elements among its members, saying that lifestyle audits and rotation of high-ranking members should be implemented.