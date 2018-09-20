Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Police Committee welcomes arrest of seven alleged Rhino Poaching Kingpins

APO Police Committee welcomes arrest of seven alleged Rhino Poaching Kingpins

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Police has welcomed the arrest of seven alleged rhino poaching kingpins by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in Mpumalanga.

The committee is, however, disappointed that two of the suspects are currently members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). Another suspect is a former member of SAPS.

The committee has resolved in the past that the DPCI should focus on Tier 4 and 5 levels of criminal gangs in the leadership, and not mere runners.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Francois Beukman, said members of the DPCI should continue unabated with focus on the leadership of crime syndicates.

He reiterated that SAPS should continue to deal with criminal elements among its members, saying that lifestyle audits and rotation of high-ranking members should be implemented.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO Africa’s entertainment and media industry enters dynamic new wave of...bullet
2 APO Africa Adaptation Initiative: A Response to Africa Biggest Challengebullet
3 APO TE SubCom chosen to extend MainOne Cable System to francophone...bullet

APO

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Development Bank and Purdue University to hold conference on successful technologies for African farmers
Merck Foundation
APO Merck Foundation to organize Merck Health Media Training to Break the Stigma around Infertility in Senegal and rest of Africa
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Development Bank Convenes Climate Change Seminar on Gender Mainstreaming for African Group of Negotiators
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO Integrity in Development Projects: African Development Bank Debars GEO SCIENCES for 48 Months for Fraudulent Practices
X
Advertisement