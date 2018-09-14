Philips Launches Lumify, Its First App-Based Portable Ultrasound System in Africa

news

Philips introduces new mobile, app-based approach to ultrasound delivery that brings secure cloud-enabled technology and high-image quality to broader network of healthcare providers

Industry-first integrated portable-ultrasound system breaks down barriers for care providers – from clinicians, teaching institutions, medical students and residents to EMS personnel, disaster relief organizations and hospitals with satellite clinics

The Lumify point-of-care ultrasound technology is further enhanced with the Reacts platform for remote collaboration and virtual training

Philips Africa today announced the introduction of Lumify(www.Philips.com/lumify), its first App-Based ultrasound system that will extend the reach of ultrasound applications to a broader network of healthcare providers using mobile technology. Unveiled in Nairobi, Kenya, the Philips’ Lumify is an entirely new way of delivering ultrasound technology to healthcare providers and their patients; offering high-quality imaging on a compatible smart device through a subscription model.

Philips’ new ultrasound approach brings together mobile applications, advanced ultrasound transducer technology, integrated IT, training, education and support services to help healthcare providers improve care and reduce costs.

Lumify is designed for emergency departments and urgent care centers, as well as other clinical settings, and will operate from a compatible smart device connected to a Philips ultrasound transducer. Users will also have access to an online portal where they can manage their device and access Philips’ support, training and IT services.

The first-generation Lumify transducer is now commercially available across East Africa. The L12-4 transducer supports a variety of clinical applications, including soft tissue, musculoskeletal, lung and vascular scanning. The C5-2 offers abdominal with lung and gallbladder pre-sets and Ob/Gyn capabilities. Whereas Lumify’s newest transducer, the S4-1, has presets for cardiac and FAST exams. All the applications and services are available through Philips’ new app-based portal.

“Our Lumify ultrasound is designed to drive transformation in care delivery and digital health – a dynamic combination that can extend the reach of ultrasound in a remarkable way,” said Jasper Westerink(www.Linkedin.com/in/jasper-westerink-6515311/), CEO, Philips Africa. “Lumify’s unique combination of connectivity, simplicity, portability and flexibility enables clinicians to perform ultrasound examinations across a variety of clinical settings, from cardiology suites down to under resourced semi-urban and rural areas. Finally, clinicians as well as family doctors at small outpatient clinics can perform scans themselves, speeding up the diagnosis process and possible treatments”.

Cloud-enabled and tablet technology allows Lumify to offer users vast connectivity, flexibility and mobility. As a customized app-based solution, Lumify is designed to seamlessly integrate with patient profiles and a health system’s equipment using cloud-enabled technology.



The Lumify is part of Philips’ App-Based ultrasound ecosystem, an open innovation platform aimed to deliver the benefits of ultrasound early in the health continuum and expand access among more healthcare providers. The Lumify ultrasound can help healthcare providers guide diagnosis, treatment and management in ways for which, ultrasound isn’t currently used. Built on a flexible subscription-based delivery model, users – healthcare providers and institutions – have access to and can manage solutions based on their changing demands and needs.



“The versatility, portability and safety of point of care ultrasound, has made it one of the most widely used first-line diagnostic tools.” said Dr. Anders Barasa, Cardiologist, Aga Khan University Hospital. “In a resource constrained environment, technology like Lumify can strengthen referral pathways affording quick diagnosis in emergency departments in major towns, or with time even in more remote areas improving patient outcomes”.



Reacts platform for remote collaboration and virtual training

The Lumify system is powered by IIT’s (Innovative Imaging Technologies) Reacts collaborative platform. This innovation connects clinicians around the globe in real time by turning a compatible smart device into an integrated tele-ultrasound solution, combining two-way audio-visual calls with live ultrasound streaming. This additional innovation in the Lumify ultrasound brings endless possibilities to its users both inside and outside hospital walls.

With this intuitive, easy-to-use integrated system, clinicians can begin their Reacts session with a face-to-face conversation on their Lumify ultrasound system. Users can switch to the front-facing camera on their smart device to show the position of the probe. They can then share the Lumify ultrasound stream, so both parties are simultaneously viewing the live ultrasound image and probe positioning, while discussing and interacting at the same time. In addition to clinicians seeking virtual guidance, Philips Lumify with Reacts is a valuable tool for teaching institutions, medical students and residents, emergency medical service providers, disaster relief providers and hospitals with satellite clinics.

Breaking down barriers in a wide range of care settings

Lumify with Reacts can help advance patient care by bringing experts into an ultrasound exam anywhere in Africa:

A professor can go on virtual ultrasound rounds with students, helping them learn anatomy and probe positioning quickly and efficiently, unrestricted by location.

A doctor can consult a colleague and receive expertise and guidance using live streaming ultrasound.

A midwife in a remote location can call upon an obstetrician in a different location to receive perspective and guidance, discussing the ultrasound exam as if they were in the same room.

An emergency medical technician in an ambulance can stream the live ultrasound exam and discuss a patient’s condition with an emergency department physician, expediting care delivery upon arrival.

Philips is a leader in ultrasound solutions with a large global installed base and strong track record of industry-first innovations in areas such as 3D imaging of the heart, quantification tools driven by Anatomical Intelligence, and ultra-mobile, portable ultrasound solutions. Philips’ ultrasound portfolio supports the effective and efficient delivery of care across a broad range of clinical specialties including radiology, cardiology, point-of-care and OB/GYN.

To learn more about Lumify please visit: www.Philips.com/lumify.

