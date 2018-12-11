Pulse.ng logo
On Senegal’s Millennium Challenge Compact

On Senegal's Millennium Challenge Compact

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate Senegal on the signing of its Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact. The $550 million Senegal Power Compact will modernize and strengthen Senegal’s power sector to increase economic growth and reduce poverty through improved access to electricity. The Government of Senegal will contribute an additional $50 million to the compact, bringing the total program to $600 million. The United States is committed to spurring economic growth in Africa through partnerships, such as this one. Senegal’s hard work in meeting MCC strict eligibility criteria is paying off in the form of a rare second MCC compact. American partnerships – seen through assistance projects like this one – are an essential part of our diplomacy.

In addition, the compact will complement the “Power Africa” initiative implemented by USAID and other U.S. government agencies. This initiative is accelerating improvements across Sub-Saharan Africa’s power sector.

The United States celebrates this momentous occasion, the signing of the Millennium Challenge Corporation Senegal Power Compact, and remains committed to a strong bilateral and economic partnership with Senegal.

