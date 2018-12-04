Minister Pandor and Dr Carolissen to brief media on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) 2019 Application Cycle

news

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mrs Naledi Pandor, and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Administrator, Dr Randall Carolissen will brief media on the NSFAS 2019 application cycle.

The briefing will focus on the total number of the applications received for 2019 as well other relevant information

Members of the media are invited to attend, as follows

Date: Tuesday 04 December 2018

Time: 09:00

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament in Cape Town

NB: There will be a video link up to GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Frances Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield in Pretoria