Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Minister Pandor and Dr Carolissen to brief media on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) 2019 Application Cycle

APO Minister Pandor and Dr Carolissen to brief media on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) 2019 Application Cycle

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Download logo

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mrs Naledi Pandor, and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Administrator, Dr Randall Carolissen will brief media on the NSFAS 2019 application cycle.

The briefing will focus on the total number of the applications received for 2019 as well other relevant information

Members of the media are invited to attend, as follows

Date: Tuesday 04 December 2018

Time: 09:00

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament in Cape Town

NB: There will be a video link up to GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Frances Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield in Pretoria

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO A picture of APO Group new CEO, Lionel Reina, displayed on the...bullet
2 APO Hewlett-Packard (HP) Commits to Educate 100,000 Across Africa in...bullet
3 APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the...bullet

APO

Statistics South Africa
APO Statistics South Africa to Release Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q3, 2018
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Tanzania
APO German contribution helps United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) meet Congolese and Burundian refugee needs
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
APO Executive Secretary leads Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Africa Regional Media Hub
APO Media Advisory | December 6, 2018 Telephonic Press Briefing with Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, Jr.
X
Advertisement