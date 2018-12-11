Pulse.ng logo
Minister of Energy and Water Visits Japan

APO Minister of Energy and Water Visits Japan

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Minister of Energy and Water, H. E. Mr. João Baptista Borges, is in Japan for a four-day visit at the invitation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Minister leads an important delegation composed of senior representatives of the Public Electricity Generation Company (PRODEL-EP), the National Electricity Distribution Network (RNT-EP), the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE-EP) and the Regulatory Institute for Electricity and Water Services (IRSEA).

Since June 2017, experts from JICA and Tokyo Electric Power Services Co. Ltd. (TEPSCO) have carried out a study of Angola’s energy needs as part of the Electricity Master Plan (2018-2040). The results of this study will be formally presented to the Minister of Energy and Water during his stay in Japan.

During his stay in Tokyo, Minister João Baptista Borges, will meet senior officials of JICA and TEPSCO, visit infrastructures related to the production and distribution of electricity and will also speak at seminar for about 40 Japanese companies in the energy sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Angola in Japan.
