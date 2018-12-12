Pulse.ng logo
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams to lead a Cybersecurity Awareness Outreach Programme in Sakhela, Mthatha

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

The Minister of Communications, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will, on 13 December 2018, lead a cybersecurity awareness programme in Sakhela, Mthatha.

The outreach is part of the department’s ongoing programme of educating citizens around threats and vulnerabilities that exist in cyberspace; and in so doing, instil a sense of confidence in the citizen’s ability to transact and interact in Cyberspace.

According to SABRIC, in 2017 the banking sector saw approximately 13 438 incidents across banking apps, online banking and mobile banking. Therefore, as the festive season looms, the department has geared up cybersafety efforts. “We do so in realising that our citizens are more susceptible to cyber criminals during this period as they are more relaxed, less vigilant and less aware of the dangers around them,” says Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The outreach programme will further commemorate the centenary of Tata Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu. In this respect, 100 top performing learners from local schools will be awarded ICT equipment such as tablets and cellphones; whilst poor households will receive groceries, toiletry packs and airtime vouchers. “The 100-year anniversary of the lives of these two outstanding legends is an opportunity to recommit ourselves to their principles by building the nation we envisioned at the start of our democracy. It is therefore befitting that as we end the year, we honour them by contributing in any manner or form to those less fortunate, destitute and lacking basic amenities for human survival,” adds Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Members of the media are hereby invited to cover the event, which will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 December 2018

Time: 10h00 – 13h30

Venue: New Clinic, Sakhela Village, Mthatha, Eastern Cape

