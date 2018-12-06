Minister Dlodlo to host a Christmas party for orphaned and vulnerable children in Bitou

news

Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo will host vulnerable children who are disabled and orphaned in the Bitou Municipal area, Western Cape. Over 100 children from foster homes, orphanages and special needs centres will join the Minister for the Christmas lunch.

Breaking Barriers to Entry Graduation

The Minister will also hand over certificates of completion to 100 unemployed young people from Bitou, who participated in the National School of Government’s Breaking Barriers to Entry programme (BB2E). It was during an Imbizo with the community that the Minister had made a commitment to assist the youth in that community to improve their chances of finding employment. The BB2E programme equips young people with the soft skills needed to succeed in the job market.

The media is invited to attend and report as per the following details:

Date: Monday, 10 December 2018

Time: 09:00

Venue: Kwanokuthula Community Hall