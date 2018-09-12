Minister Bheki CELE to Host National Summit on Crime and Violence Prevention

news

The Minister of Police Mr. Bheki Cele will on the 13-14 September 2018 host a two day National Summit on Crime and Violence Prevention at Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, Boksburg in Gauteng Province.

Themed “Building safer communities through an integrated, developmental approach to crime and violence prevention”, the summit will seek to create a joint vision on safety as a collective responsibility, and to provide a platform for key stakeholders and experts to engage on the effective implementation of the 2016 White Paper on Safety and Security across all sectors.

The summit will develop consensus on the role of government, civil society, private sector and communities in promoting safety outcomes; facilitate the establishment of institutional mechanisms for the implementation of the White Paper on Safety and Security as well as building and encouraging collaboration and co-production of community safety initiatives.

Media is invited as follows:

Date: 13-14 September 2018

Time: 09:00 -16:30

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and conference Centre