Mazars Integrates with BRJ Partners, a Ugandan Accounting Firm

On 1st January 2018, BRJ Partners a key audit, tax and outsourcing Ugandan firm joined the Mazars’ international (www.Mazars.com) integrated partnership becoming Mazars BRJ as a result. To celebrate this integration, a networking cocktail will be held at the Sheraton Hotel, Kampala on Thursday September 13th, 2018.

Robert Busuulwa, Managing Partner of Mazars BRJ: “We share with Mazars a culture that is demanding, independent and entrepreneurial. We strongly believe in Mazars’ unique business model. We offer tailor-made services and we have a true spirit of partnership. Mazars’ personalized approach and international dimension allows us to combine the best practices gathered from its various offices worldwide, to reach optimal solutions to meet our clients' needs”,

“Joining Mazars’ partnership provides us with unprecedented opportunities to attract larger companies and assist our customers in Uganda, East Africa and the rest of the world, through cooperation with our international partners. Mazars’ way of working is based on an integrated global partnership, where diversity and culture across many countries enrich and develop the business,” emphasizes, Innocent Muhangazi, Audit Director of Mazars BRJ.

The merger is effective 1 January 2018. To celebrate this, Mazars in Uganda is hosting a reception on 13th September at the Sheraton Hotel Kampala, in the presence of H.E. Stephanie RIVOAL, Ambassador of France to Uganda. The event will be attended by guests from both the diplomatic and business communities, including industry leaders and executives from top corporations and the institutional sector, as well as executives from Mazars in France, South Africa, East Africa etc.

Local contact:

Catherine Nakitanda

Director Practice Management.

+256-782-736226 - Catherine.Nakitanda@Mazars.ug

International Contact:

Marie Coudié

Head of International Brand Communication – Mazars Group

+33 1 49 97 46 70 – Marie.Coudie@Mazars.com

About Mazars

Mazars (www.Mazars.com) is an international, integrated and independent organization, specializing in audit, accountancy, advisory, tax and legal services. As of 1st January 2018, Mazars operates throughout the 86 countries and territories that make up its integrated partnership. Mazars draws upon the expertise of 20,000 women and men led by 980 partners working from 300 offices worldwide. We assist clients of all sizes, from SMEs to mid-caps and global players as well as start-ups and public organizations, at every stage of their development.

www.Mazars.com

About Mazars BRJ

Mazars BRJ (formerly BRJ Partners) (www.Mazars.ug) was established in October 2013 and opened its door on January 6, 2014 to provide tax, auditing and business advisory services to local and international organizations, ranging from small and medium groups, to large companies across commercial, industrial and not for profit sectors. The firm has grown to become one of the mid-tier firms in Uganda and is known for providing high-quality advisory services.

www.Mazars.ug