Libyan Justice sector practitioners explore attaining international standards for Libyan prison

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) brought together 18 senior judges, prosecutors and judicial police officers from all regions of Libya in a two-day 5-6 December seminar under the theme “The Application of Rule of Law Principles in Prisons: Empowerment of the Judicial Police”.

The seminar provided participants with a unique platform for exchanging views and suggesting solutions to improve the situation of Libyan prisons and bring them in line with international human rights and rule of law standards. Discussions also focused on accelerating the screening of detainees and transferring full control of prisons to the Judicial Police through enhancing cooperation between different criminal justice actors.

“The seminar was designed to discuss practical means to address the challenges facing the criminal justice actors in the prison sector” said Ms. Antonia De Meo, Chief of UNSMIL’s Human Rights, Transitional Justice and Rule of Law Service. “A foundation of respecting human rights and preventing impunity is key to sustainable peace, which we know Libyans want (seek) for their country.”

The seminar’s recommendations called for enhancing capacity-building support to the Judiciary, allowing it to fully and effectively control all prisons, and strengthen cooperation among the criminal justice actors to ensure the release of any detainees held in violation of law.