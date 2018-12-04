Pulse.ng logo
Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster to host an Imbizo in Hillbrow

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

The chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will lead a delegation of Ministers and Deputy Ministers on an imbizo programme to Hillbrow in Johannesburg.

The imbizo programme is part of the cluster’s effort to fight crime and ensure that all people living in South Africa feel safe. The ministerial delegation will be accompanied by senior government officials from various law enforcement agencies such as the Hawks, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), amongst others.

Members of the media are invited to cover the imbizo as follows.

MEDIA PROGRAMME

Date: Thursday, 06 November 2018

Time:

08:30 - Arrival and registration (accreditation) at Hillbrow Police Station, Johannesburg

11:00 – Walk about around Hillbrow (photo opportunity)

12:30 – Media briefing -Hillbrow Police Station, Johannesburg

NB: Members of the media are advised to bring along their press cards for the collection of accreditation.

RSVP: Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308/ by Wednesday, 05 December 2018 @12:00

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
