Joint Press Statement between the Federal Government of Somalia and the State of Eritrea

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia and President Isaias Afwerki, President of the State of Eritrea, held a two-day consultation meeting in Mogadishu, Somalia on December 13th-14th 2018.

The two Presidents held bilateral discussions at Villa Somalia and they agreed to strengthen the two nations historical relations through further cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit including trade, investment and people to people relations. Both Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to enhance the momentum in the Horn of Africa Cooperation with a focus on regional partnership for common development, progress and prosperity.

President Isaias welcomes and supports the Somali Government’s endeavor in establishing Somali-led security institutions that have the ability to provide the peace and security that the people of Somalia deserve.

Fully aware of the need for comprehensive and coordinated approach to tackle the modern-day risks of terrorism and poverty, the two leaders agreed to continue to forge a strong partnership that benefits the two nations and the region.

The two leaders emphasized that there are many common challenges ahead for which they will seek a common solution. Furthermore, they agreed to consolidate their mutual solidarity and support in addressing challenges that their nations face individually and collectively.

The two leaders noted that effective regional cooperation is crucial for overcoming the common obstacles of insecurity, terrorism, poverty and environmental degradation facing the region.

The two leaders recognize that peace and stability in Somalia is in the interest of the Somali people and the region as whole. Any attempt to derail the on-going momentum in the region will undoubtedly hamper the progress Somalia is making towards peace and reconciliation. The leaders are united to object the dissemination of any harmful, unsubstantiated and politically motivated misinformation and are calling all to positively contribute to the peace and stability in Somalia.