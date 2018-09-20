Integrity in Development Projects: African Development Bank Debars GEO SCIENCES for 48 Months for Fraudulent Practices

news

The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) on 20 September 2018, announces the debarment of GEO SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL SARL, a consulting firm based in Yaoundé, Cameroon, for a minimum period of 48 months.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that GEO SCIENCES engaged in numerous fraudulent practices in bidding for a consulting contract under the Agro-Forestry Development Support Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. While participating in a tender for the conduct of various technical, biophysical and mapping studies, the company misrepresented its experience in conducting such studies as well as the remuneration of the experts involved in these studies. Further, GEO SCIENCES failed to properly disclose a potential conflict of interest.

The debarment renders the consultancy firm ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

The Agro-Forestry Development Support Project was financed under the Congo Basin Forest Fund hosted by the AfDB.

Media Contact:

Communications and External Relations Department:

Ms. Olivia Ndong-Obiang

Tel: +225 75752215

Email: O.Ndong-Obiang@AfDB.org

Technical Contact:

Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption:

Ms. Chimene Clarisse Comoe

Tel: +225 20 26 5932

Email: C.Comoe@AfDB.org

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption

The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

For more information visit https://www.AfDB.org/en/about-us/organisational-structure/integrity-and-anti-corruption/

The investigation by the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank was conducted by Mr. Mehdi KHOALI and Mr. Bouraoui JAOUADI.

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

Secured telephone: +1 (770) 776-5658

Secured email server: Investigations@IACD-AfDB.org

Mail correspondence should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and sent to:

African Development Bank

Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption

Immeuble du Centre de commerce International d’Abidjan CCIA

Avenue Jean-Paul II

01 BP 1387

Abidjan 01, Côte d'Ivoire