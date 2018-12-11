Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sarvekshak to carry out hydrographic survey in Mauritius

news

Indian Navy Ship, INS Sarvekshak, arrived in Port Louis today on a two month deployment for undertaking hydrographic surveys. It was welcomed by Hon. Purmanund Jhugroo, Minister of Housing and Lands of the Republic of Mauritius and Shri Abhay Thakur, High Commissioner of India. The ship will be undertaking the survey of the Le Morne area off mainland Mauritius as well as the area off the Southern coast of Rodrigues island, apart from imparting training to Mauritian Coast Guard personnel.

2. INS Sarvekshak also ferried back to Mauritius the Inshore Survey Vessel (ISV) ‘Pathfinder’, after its comprehensive overhaul at the Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi. The ISV Pathfinder was handed over by the High Commissioner of India to the Minister of Housing and Lands of the Republic of Mauritius, in the presence of Captain Peush Pawsey, Commanding Officer of INS Sarvekshak.