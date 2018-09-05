Pulse.ng logo
Humanitarian Coordinator commends aid workers, but rapid support in Juba is needed by the humanitarian community

APO Humanitarian Coordinator commends aid workers, but rapid support in Juba is needed by the humanitarian community

The Humanitarian Coordinator, Alain Noudéhou commends humanitarian organisations for their work to provide much needed shelter to displaced people who have been relocated within Juba over the last weekend, and said the people now need rapid support from the humanitarian community.



As a response to a security situation that has put the lives of many at risk, nearly 3,500 people were relocated to an informal site in Juba from an UNMISS protection of civilians site.

Mr Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator, said: “Humanitarian organisations have moved with flexibility and agility, and they are now undertaking rapid assessments of the needs of the people who have moved to this informal site in Mangateen, Juba.

“These people have told us that they have almost nothing in the way of shelter and food. The community living at Mangateen have welcomed them with open arms, and we will do the utmost to support both the community and the displaced people.”

Humanitarians and UNMISS worked together in a combined effort to relocate families, putting up shelters and preparing the site over the weekend.

“It has been hugely rewarding to see the humanitarian community pull together when people are in need. I want to thank them all for their unwavering support for people who desperately needed it,” Mr Noudéhou said. “Our main priority remains the well-being of the people in Mangateen.”

Humanitarian organisations will provide a full range of services including shelters, clean water, sanitation and hygiene, health and protection, whilst seeking durable solutions for the displaced people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).
