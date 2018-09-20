Pulse.ng logo
Human Settlements Committee to engage Johannesburg Stakeholders on Property Practitioners Bill [B 21—2018]

APO Human Settlements Committee to engage Johannesburg Stakeholders on Property Practitioners Bill [B 21—2018]

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements will tomorrow, Friday, 21 September 2018, conclude the first week of its stakeholder engagement meetings Johannesburg.
The objective of the Property Practitioners Bill [B 21—2018] is to provide for the repeal of the Estate Agency Affairs Act of 1976, and make provision for the continuation of the Estate Agency Affairs Board, as the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority.
The Act is outdated (40 years old) and does not assist government to achieve the outcome of improving the functioning of the property market which includes regulating the buying, selling and renting of land and buildings. The Act in its current form does not assist in meeting the needs of the South African communities and also does not accommodate the dynamic needs of the real estate industry.
The committee is currently in the process of considering the Property Practitioners Bill and will engage various stakeholders to understand the views of the public and enhance Member’s knowledge on the challenges facing the industry.
Details of the meetings are as follows:
Date: Friday, 21 September 2018
Time: 09:00 – 16:00
Venue: Boksburg Customer Area, Banquet Hall, Trichardt street, Boksburg
