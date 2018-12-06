HudumaHalisi - Honest Public Service Campaign Launched in Kenya

news

Kenya’s President, Uhuru Kenyatta, launched the Huduma Halisi Public Service Campaign at the Ndumberi Grounds, Kiambu County. The event was organized as part of a wider Ministry of Public Services, Youth and Gender Affairs Outreach Programme.

In his address, the Head of State said, “The Huduma Halisi Campaign will celebrate individuals and institutions who provide honest public services without expecting anything in return. It will be driven by youth and ordinary citizens through social media and other platforms.”

The launch event entailed a visit to the Huduma Halisi Tent, a theme song and a brief about the Campaign. He was accompanied by Margaret Kobia, the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Public Services, Youth and Gender Affairs and Joe Mucheru, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of ICT, and other dignitaries. He was met by Ms. Mary Kamonye, Principal Administrative Secretary in the State Department for Public Services. She introduced the ECA team which comprised of Stephen Karingi, Director, Regional Integration and Trade Division, Eunice Ajambo (Macroeconomic Policy Division and Mactar Seck (Special Initiative Division), as well Elizabeth Adongo, the Campaign focal person at the Ministry of Public Services. Representatives from the Communications Authority, the Commission for Administrative Justice, the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights, Transparency International, Controller of Budgets and Twaweza Communications were also in attendance.

Ms. Kamonye explained to the Head of State that the Huduma Halisi -Honest Service Campaign was launched on the margins of the African Union Heads of State and Government Summit, Mauritania in June 2018 and that Kenya was selected by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) to host the first country-level roll out of the campaign in the Region.

She informed the President that the campaign will have a data collection component through a mobile short code.

The mobile short code will be availed to support the Campaign in citizen engagement.

In his main speech to the crowd, the President reiterated, “The Huduma Halisi Campaign is a continental Initiative that is being rolled out first in Kenya. This is an honour to our country.” He called on Kenyans to provide public services honestly and to be dedicated in doing so.

Wednesday’s event was preceded by a technical meeting of experts involved in public service delivery and ICT.

The Campaign will be tolled out throughout the country from January 2019. It aims to promote values and principles of public service and serves as a call to recognise and celebrate public servants who offer honest public service every day with commitment, devotion and selflessness.