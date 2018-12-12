Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Home Affairs Minister to assess operations at OR Tambo International Airport and brief Media on UN Conference on Global Compact on Migration

APO Home Affairs Minister to assess operations at OR Tambo International Airport and brief Media on UN Conference on Global Compact on Migration

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Download logo

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Siyabonga Cwele, is scheduled to interact with travellers and immigration officials on Thursday 13 December 2018, at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA). He will assess festive season operations and how recent amendments to immigration regulations are impacting on travellers. ORTIA is one of South Africa’s busiest ports of entry, particularly during peak periods like the festive season.

After the walk-about at International Arrivals and Departures, the Minister will brief media, on operations at ORTIA and on the recent UN Conference in Marrakech, Morocco, which adopted the Global Compact on migration. Minister Cwele represented South Africa at this conference.

The UN Global Compact was adopted in Morocco on 10 December 2018. It offers a framework for promoting safe, orderly and regular migration that will assist in tackling challenges in the management of international migration. For South Africa, it is encouraging that the UN Global Compact will among other objectives encourage regular pathways to enable regular migration. South Africa is among the top countries on the African continent receiving the highest numbers of asylum seekers and economic migrants. The country is already working towards the envisaged integrated, secure and coordinated border management.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 December 2018

Time: 12h00

Venue: OR Tambo International Airport, ACSA Media Room

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO On Senegal’s Millennium Challenge Compactbullet
2 APO Foreign Minister Kono Pays a Courtesy Call on His Excellency Nana...bullet
3 APO Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Senegalese Prime Minister...bullet

APO

Ecobank
APO Ecobank, the Pan African Bank, appoints MFS Africa Ltd as Digital payment partner
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO Minister Mkhize to brief the Media on progress in the implementation of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Programme
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO Africa is an extremely important market for South Africa
Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation
APO South Africa welcomes the resumption of peace talks on the situation in the Western Sahara
X
Advertisement