Home Affairs Minister to assess operations at OR Tambo International Airport and brief Media on UN Conference on Global Compact on Migration

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Siyabonga Cwele, is scheduled to interact with travellers and immigration officials on Thursday 13 December 2018, at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA). He will assess festive season operations and how recent amendments to immigration regulations are impacting on travellers. ORTIA is one of South Africa’s busiest ports of entry, particularly during peak periods like the festive season.

After the walk-about at International Arrivals and Departures, the Minister will brief media, on operations at ORTIA and on the recent UN Conference in Marrakech, Morocco, which adopted the Global Compact on migration. Minister Cwele represented South Africa at this conference.

The UN Global Compact was adopted in Morocco on 10 December 2018. It offers a framework for promoting safe, orderly and regular migration that will assist in tackling challenges in the management of international migration. For South Africa, it is encouraging that the UN Global Compact will among other objectives encourage regular pathways to enable regular migration. South Africa is among the top countries on the African continent receiving the highest numbers of asylum seekers and economic migrants. The country is already working towards the envisaged integrated, secure and coordinated border management.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 December 2018

Time: 12h00

Venue: OR Tambo International Airport, ACSA Media Room