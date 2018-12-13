Home Affairs Minister Cwele to issue IDs to Alexandra Fire Disaster Victims

news

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Siyabonga Cwele, is scheduled to visit Alexandra on Friday 14 December 2018 where he will issue IDs and birth certificates to victims of the recent fire. Officials of Home Affairs have been on the ground together with other stakeholders to assess the level of required support.

Home Affairs is verifying the details of the members of the affected community against the National Population Register. Community members whose details have been verified will receive their documents tomorrow.

The department has waived fees that are required upon second application for such documents. This will allow for the victims of the fire to apply for the Home Affairs documents for free.

The Department is working expeditiously to ensure that members of the affected community receive enabling documents to rebuild their lives as quickly as possible.

Media is invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 December 2018

Time: 09h00

Venue: Greenville, Alexandra

RSVP: Thabo Mokgola on 060 962 4982.