Government, stakeholders to meet over school violence

Government calls on all communities to actively address the levels of violence in society, particularly at schools. Violence in schools is a societal problem which requires all stakeholders to play their part to create a safe schooling environment.

Over the past few weeks, our country witnessed unbelievable cases of attacks against teachers; something that strikes at the very core of our education system.

Violence targeted against teachers is a serious problem that demands the immediate attention of parents, churches, civil society and all stakeholders in the education sector.

As such, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called for an urgent meeting of the entire education sector. The meeting will include educators and learners as well as other stakeholders in law enforcement, labour and the Department of Social Development.

The meeting will discuss how different key stakeholders in the education sector can work together with communities to ensure that we arrest the growing unacceptable behavior at our schools. Communication and engagement with learners is key to building a conducive schooling environment.

GCIS Acting Director General, Phumla Williams, said: “Violent behavior at schools is unacceptable. Parents and communities need to work together to overcome this challenge. We need to create an environment wherein learners thrive and succeed. One’s behavior is usually influenced from the norms they are associated with. Schools operate within communities and are often a reflection of the community and the social ills that are prevalent. Educators therefore also need support from all stakeholders in society.”

Educators are significant and valuable; as they play an extra-ordinary role in the development of any society, and in particular the formative years of learners. This lays the foundation of how learners are developed and integrated into society. “We cannot sit back and allow attacks on teachers to continue. Schools are meant to be safe for both learners and teachers. Government further reiterates that lawlessness will not be tolerated in our schools,” added Williams.

We appeal to parents to play their roles at home by instilling discipline and values in their children so that they can behave in an acceptable manner.