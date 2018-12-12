Ghanaian military officer to receive prestigious award in the UK

news

Officer Cadet Gershon Anerboi Abbey of the Ghana Army is to receive the most prestigious award ever presented to a Ghanaian officer on completion of training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

Life for a young officer in training at RMA Sandhurst is challenging, stimulating and, above all, rewarding. But, the standard is exceptionally high, and not every officer cadet will make the grade – but those who do will know that they have excelled at one of the world’s toughest and most revered military training academies.

With an illustrious history stretching back more than 200 years, RMA Sandhurst has moulded generals, including Ghana’s very own Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff, Heads of State and captains of industry – many of whom are drawn from foreign military organisations who want their officers to be the best. The academy continues to be a global centre of excellence for leadership to this day and has in recent times trained officers from over 90 different countries.

On Friday 14 December 2018, at the Sovereign’s Parade to mark the successful completion of officer training, OCdt Abbey will be recognised through presentation of the International Sword of Honour by HRH the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William. This award is the premier award available to international officers; it is presented to the best International Officer Cadet and OCdt Abbey, who is the latest of over 160 Ghanaian Army Officers to graduate from Sandhurst, has beaten stiff competition from officers drawn from across the world. This is an historic achievement by a young officer who has delivered a performance that has been described as ‘superb’.

OCdt Abbey’s achievement is immense and it is historic – no other Ghana Army Officer has received this prestigious award. It is extremely fitting therefore that he will receive the International Sword from Prince William, as the personal representative of HRH The Queen, at the Sovereign’s Parade on Friday 14 December 2018.

OCdt Abbey will return to Ghana shortly after the Parade to assume his duties with the Ghana Army. Meanwhile, three of his colleagues continue their training at RMA Sandhurst, seeking to emulate his success.

The United Kingdom Defence Adviser to Ghana, Lt Col Simon Westlake RM, said:

"OCdt Abbey’s achievement is inspiring and reflects determination, commitment, but above all professionalism in all areas; Ghana can be proud of this fine young man. He has not only set an example to his Ghanaian colleagues, but to all officers at RMA Sandhurst. As he now returns home to Ghana, I wish the very best of luck to his colleagues who continue to train at RMA Sandhurst and those others who are training elsewhere with the British Armed Forces."