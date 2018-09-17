Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Ghana companies are invited to take part to the Business Forum « Ambition Africa 2018 » The key event for business between Africa and France

APO Ghana companies are invited to take part to the Business Forum « Ambition Africa 2018 » The key event for business between Africa and France

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Embassy of France to Ghana play

Embassy of France to Ghana

Download logo
Ambition Africa 2018 is organized by Business France, under the authority of the French finance ministry and the French ministry of European and foreign affairs, Ambition Africa 2018 offers an outstanding opportunity for African and French companies to share their expertise, to meet the key players and to create partnerships in BtoB meetings, workshops and conferences.
Following the discourse in Ouagadougou of the French President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, Ambition Africa 2018 aims at reinforcing the trade and economic bonds between France and Africa. Ministers, ambassadors and companies delegations from the whole African continent will be gathered.
Key institutional partners support Ambition Africa 2018 such as AFD/Proparco, Bpifrance, CIAN, Medef, Medef International, CCEF, Conseil Présidentiel pour l’Afrique (CPA), the French Chambers of commerce and private sponsors such as CMA-CGM, TOTAL, ENGIE, SOCIETE GENERALE, CFAO GROUP, FIDAL, BOLLORE LOGISTICS, etc.
The French Embassy in Ghana and Business France invite Ghana companies to participate to the Forum by signing up for free on the following website : www.ambition-africa.com.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of France to Ghana.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO Get Into Rugby Cementing Girls Inclusion in Zambian Rugbybullet
2 APO A Blueprint for Africa’s Future Citiesbullet
3 APO South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize has not Undertaken Official...bullet

APO

British Embassy Luanda
APO Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Angola to visit Luanda
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO South Africa Delegation arrives in Japan for Investment Mission
United Nations (UN)
APO ‘Wind of hope’ blowing through Horn of Africa says UN chief, as Ethiopia and Eritrea sign historic peace accord
Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA)
APO Egypt’s Software Piracy Drop and Legal Reforms Boost Foreign Investment