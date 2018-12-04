Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

German contribution helps United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) meet Congolese and Burundian refugee needs

APO German contribution helps United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) meet Congolese and Burundian refugee needs

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Tanzania play

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Tanzania

Download logo

The Government of the Federal Republic of Germany announces new contributions of USD 4 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in support of refugees from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo. These new contributions will bring the total of German support to USD 16.7 million for the years 2018-2020.

“I am extremely grateful to the German Government for continued support and the much needed contribution to the UNHCR operation in Tanzania. The contribution will go a long way in providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance to well over 300,000 refugees mostly from Burundi and DRC, hosted in 3 camps in the Kigoma region”, says UNHCR’s Representative to Tanzania, Chansa Kapaya.

The funds will enable UNHCR to scale up its efforts aimed at meeting minimum standards for 2018-2020 in the critical sectors such education, civil registration and documentation, primary health care, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, sexual and gender based violence response and prevention.

“We are happy and proud to support UNHCR in its invaluable work to meet the needs of refugees from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo hosted in refugee camps in Western Tanzania. At the same time we commend Tanzania for its tremendous effort in receiving and providing shelter for refugees from these two neighboring countries for many years”, adds Jörg Herrera, Chargé d’Affaires of Germany in Tanzania.

Since 2017, Germany’s financial contribution to UNHCR activities included areas such as shelter, lifesaving primary health care services, and the construction/rehabilitation of water and sanitation infrastructure.

As of 31 October, Tanzania was hosting approximately 331,000 refugees and other persons of concern, with 87 per cent of them living in the three refugee camps in Kigoma region. The majority of the refugees are from Burundi while the rest are from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Chronic underfunding coupled with the high number of refugees in the camps and dependence on humanitarian assistance are hampering efforts to meet their growing needs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Tanzania.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO A picture of APO Group new CEO, Lionel Reina, displayed on the...bullet
2 APO Hewlett-Packard (HP) Commits to Educate 100,000 Across Africa in...bullet
3 APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the...bullet

APO

Statistics South Africa
APO Statistics South Africa to Release Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q3, 2018
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
APO Executive Secretary leads Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Africa Regional Media Hub
APO Media Advisory | December 6, 2018 Telephonic Press Briefing with Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, Jr.
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO Minister Pandor and Dr Carolissen to brief media on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) 2019 Application Cycle
X
Advertisement