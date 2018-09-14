GE Launches World’s First 6B Repowering Gas Turbine Solution

news

With this Project, GE Power Marks 40 Years of Innovation in its 6B Gas Turbine Fleet

GE’s Power Services Business Continues Investments in Its Power Generation Fleet with new Solution that Elevates Existing 6B Gas Turbine Performance to New Unit Capabilities

The New Solution Will Help Power Producers achieve up to $3 million a year in fuel savings per unit

This Solution Enables Power Producers to Refresh their Aging Assets with the Latest Technology with Small Modifications to the Balance of Plant

GE’s Power Services business (NYSE: GE) ( www.GE.com/power ) is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its 6B gas turbine fleet by launching the world’s first 6B repowering solution. GE also announced it has signed its first agreement for the solution with a global chemical company to repower three 6B gas turbines and save significant amounts of fuel each year at its site in Asia. Today’s announcements mark another example of GE’s continued commitment to investing in its mature fleets to keep them competitive.

In Africa, GE has an installed base of 60 6B gas turbines at various locations with the most recent installation in Cabinda, Angola. The fleet is mainly used for power generation for grid supply as well as for large industrial uses like refineries.

“We’re excited to mark our 40th anniversary of the 6B fleet and unveil our new repowering solution,” said Scott Strazik, president & CEO of GE’s Power Services business. “This fleet is known for its dependability—a reputation earned with global fleet reliability of 98.4 percent, which is about 2 percent higher than the industry average and translates to approximately 17 more days of availability per year. At the same time, the 6B fleet has aged, and there’s growing demand to improve performance. Today’s announcement and our recent expansion of our Advanced Gas Path technology to the 6B fleet highlight our continuing investment in our mature fleets to help power producers and industrial operators remain competitive in today’s very dynamic marketplace.”

““As a company, we believe that more efficient power plants means more power available on the grid to respond to the growing energy needs of the African continent. As a result, we are always focused on solving our customers’ most complex problems with customized and innovative solutions that help optimize operational performance” said Elisee Sezan, General Manager, GE’s Power Services business for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Part of GE’s Fleet360* (https://Powergen.GEPower.com/services/fleet360-total-power-plant-solutions.html) platform of total plant services solution, the new 6B Repowering Solution incorporates advanced F and H class technology to elevate the machine’s performance to leading levels for its class. The repowering consists of a full “flange-to-flange” upgrade of all major components, including the combustion system, hot gas path and compressor, and it transforms the 6B unit into a GE 6F.01 gas turbine, which is also available as a new unit.

The new 6B Repowering upgrade, which fits into the existing 6B footprint, can advance performance in both gas turbine and combined-cycle operation.

It’s capable of:

Increasing turbine output up to 35% simple-cycle / 25% combined-cycle

Improving efficiency up to 5% points in simple and combined-cycle operations

Achieving up to $3 million in fuel savings per unit annually

Achieving NOx emissions as low as 15 ppm.

Extending the hot gas path inspection interval to 32,000 hours (from 24,000 hours) and major inspection interval to 64,000 hours (from 48,000 hours)

Since its first installation in 1978 at Montana-Dakota Utilities’ Glendive Power Plant in USA, GE’s 6B fleet has accumulated more than 65 million operating hours. GE’s fleet spans more than 1,150 6B turbines across all corners of the world, powering energy production facilities and industrial applications in segments such as petrochemical, oil and gas, exploration and cement production

In 2009, GE launches the 6B Performance Improvement Package (PIP), featuring advances in materials, coatings, sealing and aerodynamics derived from its F-class technology to increase output and efficiency. Today, PIP is installed on 200+ units, 5 of which are in Africa with 9 additional upgrades planned. It has also become the standard configuration for new 6B gas turbines.

For more information, contact:

Anne Ezeh

GE Power Communications

Sub-Saharan Africa

+234 7031779857

Anne.Ezeh@GE.com



Laura Aresi

GE Power - Power Services

Global Media Relations Leader

+39 02 67335622

Laura.Aresi@GE.com

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) ( www.GE.com ) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges: Energy, health, transportation—the essentials of modern life. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for our customers. www.GE.com

About GE Power

GE Power ( www.GE.com/power ) is a world energy leader providing equipment, solutions and services across the energy value chain from generation to consumption. Operating in more than 180 countries, our technology produces a third of the world’s electricity, equips 90 percent of power transmission utilities worldwide, and our software manages more than forty percent of the world’s energy. Through relentless innovation and continuous partnership with our customers, we are developing the energy technologies of the future and improving the power networks we depend on today.

For more information please visit www.GE.com/power, and follow GE Power on Twitter and on LinkedIn

About GE’s Power Services

GE’s Power Services, headquartered in Baden, Switzerland, delivers world-class service solutions for our customers across total plant assets and their operational lifetimes. This organization supports 2,800+ customers worldwide with an installed base of 28,000+ power generation assets across 90+ brands of power generation equipment and taps into the Industrial Internet to improve the performance of our solutions over the entire life cycle through the power of software and big data analytics. Follow on LinkedIn (www.Linkedin.com/showcase/ge's-power-services/?gecid=press_release) at GE’s Power Services or visit website at www.GE.com/power/services.