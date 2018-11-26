Full Bench of Western Cape High Court to Hear Afriforum versus Parliament Matter on Thursday

news

A full bench of the Western Cape High Court will on Thursday, 29 November, hear AfriForum’s application to have the report of Parliament’s joint Constitutional Review Committee on amending section 25 of the Constitution set aside.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe made this announcement this morning.

Last week, Parliament filed an answering affidavit to AfriForum’s application in which it asked the court to dismiss or strike AfriForum’s application from the court roll with punitive costs. Parliament believes the application is ill-advised, abusive to the court processes, premature and is intended to gag both Parliament and thousands of South Africans who expressed their views through the public participation process.

Parliament’s Heads of Argument would now be forwarded for the court’s consideration.