Foreign Minister Kono Pays a Courtesy Call on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO President of the Republic of Ghana

On December 11, commencing at 4:00 p.m. for approximately 15 minutes, Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO President of the Republic of Ghana, who is paying a visit to Japan. The overview of the courtesy call is as follows.

  1. Minister Kono welcomed His Excellency President Akufo-Addo’s visit to Japan and expressed his expectation that President’s visit will further reinforce friendly relationship. Minister Kono also stated that he would like His Excellency President Akufo-Addo to attend the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7). Moreover, Minister Kono mentioned that Japan would support the development of Ghana including through the cooperation in the field of development of quality infrastructure, health and human resource development and expressed his intention to cooperate with Ghana in the international arena as well.
  2. In response, President Akufo-Addo expressed his delight for visiting Japan and stated that he would like to reinforce the old friendship between Japan and Ghana following the steps of his successors, while also expressing his gratitude for Japan’s support in the past. Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo mentioned the importance of the trade and investment relations with Japan and stated that he was looking forward to participating in TICAD7 next year.
  3. Both sides also exchanged views regarding the World Expo 2025 in Osaka among other issues.
