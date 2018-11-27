European Union strengthens its partnership with Mauritius and the region to fight drug trafficking

news

More than 30 senior drug law enforcement officials from 17 countries and international organisations are meeting in Hotel Voilà à Maurice, joined by senior officials from Mauritius to discuss enhanced co-operation in combatting drug trafficking in East Africa and Indian Ocean Region.

The Trans-Regional Law Enforcement agencies from Mauritius and 17 countries and international organisations are meeting in Mauritius in Hotel Voilà from the 26 to 28 November 2018.

This 3-day meeting will focus on sharing information about new and emerging trends in drug use across the regions and countries represented, and facilitate the exchange of information in relation to ongoing investigations. The meeting will also help to build and strengthen trust and relationships between key parties involved in the work to combat drug trafficking.

In her opening statement, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius, H.E. Marjaana Sall said:

- "The European Union and the Republic of Mauritius have a longstanding and solid partnership in several areas. I am glad that we are now partnering and working together to face the drug problem, a global challenge with severe impact on families and societies as a whole. The EU advocates for a comprehensive drug policy that consists of prosecuting traffickers, while also putting the necessary focus on addressing the health side of drugs problems. An integrated and balanced approach to these issue brings the best results, this is the lesson learned in the European Union."

Supported by the EU funded Project, EU Action against Drugs and Organised Crime (EU-ACT) and organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, this meeting represent another tangible support of the EU in addressing Mauritius' social and legal priorities and, in particular, it contributes to establishing stronger international ties and networks for exchange of information with peers from all over the world.

The European Union also invited 20 Mauritian officials from departments and the police have been also invited to attend a regional seminar in Pretoria to raise awareness on new psychoactive substances (NPS), a plague that is hitting the island's youth.