Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Eswatini National Day

APO Eswatini National Day

  • Published: , Refreshed:
U.S. Department of State play

U.S. Department of State

Download logo

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations on the 50th anniversary of Eswatini’s independence.

I applaud the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini’s commitment to the health of its people, as Eswatini continues its work to control HIV/AIDS and achieve its goal of an AIDS-free generation. I also commend the government on the important steps it took which led to Eswatini’s reinstatement under the African Growth and Opportunity Act earlier this year. The United States recognizes the importance of our partnership in the fight against HIV/AIDS and stands ready to help the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini make full use of its AGOA eligibility.

As Eswatini celebrates a half-century of independence, I wish the people of Eswatini a prosperous, healthy, and peaceful future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on the...bullet
2 APO Deputy President David Mabuza to appear for Oral Question and...bullet
3 APO Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services (DTPS) to...bullet

APO

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)
APO League of Arab States and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation announce cooperation towards intra-Arab trade
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
APO Perpetrators of violence against civilians at Terrain Hotel held accountable for their crimes
dmg events
APO Africa welcomes first ever full-stream oil, gas & energy transformation dais
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO President Ramaphosa authorises new Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Investigations