Eswatini National Day

news

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations on the 50th anniversary of Eswatini’s independence.

I applaud the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini’s commitment to the health of its people, as Eswatini continues its work to control HIV/AIDS and achieve its goal of an AIDS-free generation. I also commend the government on the important steps it took which led to Eswatini’s reinstatement under the African Growth and Opportunity Act earlier this year. The United States recognizes the importance of our partnership in the fight against HIV/AIDS and stands ready to help the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini make full use of its AGOA eligibility.

As Eswatini celebrates a half-century of independence, I wish the people of Eswatini a prosperous, healthy, and peaceful future.