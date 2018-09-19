Education emerged as a leading concern during National Council of Provinces (NCOP's) outreach in Johannesburg today

news

A joint group of National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and Gauteng Provincial Legislature members visiting the Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, listened to a litany of service delivery challenges during the first day of Taking Parliament to the People (TPTTP) programme in Gauteng.

The TPTTP visit, held under the theme: “Impact of migration – Deepening cooperative governance for accelerated service delivery and development”, was launched by the Chairperson of the NCOP, Ms Thandi Modise in Sandton last night through a networking session with the media. Eight groups of MPs and MPLs began a series of briefings this morning followed by visits to service delivery sites in all four big municipalities of the Gauteng province.

One of the eight groups, led by the Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education and Recreation, Ms Lynett Zwane, received a briefing from the Gauteng’s Departments of Economic Development, Education, Health, Infrastructure Development, Human Settlements and Community Safety, as well as national departments of Home Affairs and Correctional Services. The focus of the presentations was on progress made and how migration affected service delivery. The delegation expressed its disappointment at the failure of the City of Johannesburg to give a report to the NCOP led delegation. “It is concerning that the City denied us of a very important briefing on the impact of migration in the City and how it has affected the City in terms of service delivery,” Ms Zwane said.

The NCOP and Gauteng Provincial Legislature delegation were informed that 47 percent of international migrants settle in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipal area without validated documents. Furthermore, the Johannesburg metro attracts migrants from other provinces like Limpopo, Kwazulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. All departments reflected on how the influx of people from across all other provinces and internationally puts a huge strain on the ageing infrastructure in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Area and the limited resources.

The Gauteng’s Department of Economic Development reflected on challenges facing Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) and the outflow of an estimated R8 billion from the Johannesburg townships per annually because of among others, the consumption-oriented economic models. The Department said: “Due to the effects of migration, over the past five years, the provincial mandate and the demand for entrepreneurial development has increased, while resources to meet the growing demands have diminished”.

The Department of Education also said migration negatively affected the majority of schools which reach their full capacity as early as the end of October every year. They said the influx of learners into the Metros, year-on-year, disrupted planning processes of the education system. The security and safety of schools continue to be strained by many anti-social activities such as bullying, gangsterism, sexual violence, criminality and substances abuse by among others children.

The Chairperson of the NCOP, Ms Thandi Modise said some of the reports presented were very concerning. “What worries me is the safety report. I want to challenge the police department to deal with the matter of the expired goods, drugs and criminal activities in Johannesburg. Some of the responses have policy gaps and require serious follow-ups. As the NCOP we are here to listen, compare, advice on policy matters and to ensure that all issues raised receive the necessary attention,” added Ms Modise.