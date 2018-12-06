Deputy President David Mabuza undertakes a consultative working visit to InterGovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member states

news

Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to South Sudan will undertake a regional consultative Working Visit to three member states of the InterGovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) as part of the efforts towards lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.



The Deputy President will visit Nairobi in the Republic of Kenya, Kampala in the Republic of Uganda and Khartoum in the Republic of Sudan to hold consultative meetings with the Heads of State and Government of the three countries in order to facilitate a peace process that will see the full implementation of the Revitalised Peace Agreement on South Sudan.



Deputy President Mabuza will hold bilateral meetings with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda as well as President Omar Al Bashir of the Sudan.



This working visit builds on the October 2018 consultations with IGAD Member States. The Deputy President will also strengthen political, social and economic relations between South Africa and these three IGAD Member States.