Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Deputy President David Mabuza to brief Parliament on efforts to address Poverty And Inequality

APO Deputy President David Mabuza to brief Parliament on efforts to address Poverty And Inequality

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency play

Republic of South Africa: The Presidency

Download logo

Deputy President David Mabuza and Leader of Government Business will tomorrow, Wednesday 12 September 2018, update the National Assembly on various strategies and programmes adopted by government to deal with poverty and equality during his oral replies to Parliament, Cape Town.

Deputy President Mabuza leads government’s anti-poverty programmes and works with various institutions to develop strategies aimed at eradicating poverty in line with the National Development Plan’s Vision 2030.

During tomorrow’s engagement with the National Assembly, Deputy President Mabuza will also update Members on various mechanisms implemented by government to strengthen financial controls and sound financial management in provincial government departments.

As patron of the Moral Regeneration Movement, the Deputy President will outline government’s resolve to tackle the scourge of violence against women and children including the promotion of social cohesion initiatives.

In his capacity as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Deputy President Mabuza will update Parliament on efforts to finding lasting peace, security and stability for the people of South Sudan.

The Oral Replies by Deputy President Mabuza is scheduled as follows:

Date : Wednesday, 12 September 2018

Time : 14h00

Venue : National Assembly, Parliament, Cape Town

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO South Africa: President and Deputy President Scheduled to Answer...bullet
2 APO President Ramaphosa to brief National Council of Provinces (NCOP)...bullet
3 APO Blockbank Announces Key Banking Partner during ICObullet

APO

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
APO Experts define sustainable packaging priorities for Africa
Government of Dubai
APO DP World: We will continue to pursue all legal means to defend our rights as shareholder and concessionaire in Doraleh Container Terminal
Business Gazette
APO Transport Pension Fund hit with Corruption allegations
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO Bridging Ages International Conference to be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018